Woman takes legal action against 'snobby' SIL after 'horrifying property damage.'

"AITA for taking legal action against my SIL after what she did to my dad's property?"

My (24F) dad is pretty well off and own multiple properties in both the country I live in, as well as back in his home country.

Because of this and the fact that my husband and I both have good careers, my SIL has always had a snobby attitude towards us and my side of the family, and tries to mooch off of us at any chance she gets.

When we go out to eat with my husbands side of the family we're expected to pay. Christmas and birthday his side of the family expects "good gifts" etc.

His sister is currently on her third marriage, and has three children all under the age of 10.