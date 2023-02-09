Woman adopting deceased friend's baby is shocked by sister's 'disgusting' reaction.

When this woman is shocked by her sister's behavior, she asks Reddit:
My sister (35f) and her husband (37m) have been struggling with infertility since they got married 12 years ago. They've tried absolutely everything, from medical to spiritual, but unfortunately, nothing works.
Now that she's approaching late 30s, they're starting to look into adoption, but it's also been a slow going, since their financial condition isn't exactly stable from multiple rounds of fertility treatments they went through.
I can only imagine the struggle, and I sympathize with her, but the stress this situation is bringing her and her husband honestly puts a strain on our relationship.
My husband and I (both 30) lost our best friends, Mason and his wife, Kate, two weeks ago in a horrible car accident. They left behind their son Pete, who isn't even two yet. It was so sudden and so heart-wrenching.