Woman adopting deceased friend's baby is shocked by sister's 'disgusting' reaction.

"AITA for scolding my struggling sister when she gives us grief about adopting a baby?"

My sister (35f) and her husband (37m) have been struggling with infertility since they got married 12 years ago. They've tried absolutely everything, from medical to spiritual, but unfortunately, nothing works.

Now that she's approaching late 30s, they're starting to look into adoption, but it's also been a slow going, since their financial condition isn't exactly stable from multiple rounds of fertility treatments they went through.

I can only imagine the struggle, and I sympathize with her, but the stress this situation is bringing her and her husband honestly puts a strain on our relationship.