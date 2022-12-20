Man doesn't want ex-wife at Christmas, she begs him saying, 'my family disowned me.'

When this man is upset about Christmas, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my ex wife I don't want her to come to Christmas dinner?"

Basically earlier on this year, she (37F) came out as a lesbian to me (37M) and we divorced after being together 11 years.

It really sucked, and even though we've remained sort of friends because we share our dog together who's 10, I do find it hard. Because she's been in my life for so long, she's remained on good terms with my family especially my folks who see her as a daughter in law still.

If we were still together, we'd have spent Christmas together with my parents but as we're not, I was just planning to spend it with them on my own.