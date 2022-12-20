Man doesn't want ex-wife at Christmas, she begs him saying, 'my family disowned me.'

When this man is upset about Christmas, he asks Reddit:
Basically earlier on this year, she (37F) came out as a lesbian to me (37M) and we divorced after being together 11 years.
It really sucked, and even though we've remained sort of friends because we share our dog together who's 10, I do find it hard. Because she's been in my life for so long, she's remained on good terms with my family especially my folks who see her as a daughter in law still.
If we were still together, we'd have spent Christmas together with my parents but as we're not, I was just planning to spend it with them on my own.
I was talking to her a couple of days ago and mentioned that I was looking forward to my mum's Christmas dinner and she said she was too - she assumed she's still coming, especially as her family have effectively disowned her for being gay she doesn't really have anywhere else to go.