'AITA for telling coworker not to send his baby registry to employees?' He says I am.

When this employee is weirded out by his coworker's baby registry request, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for for telling my coworker his baby registry request was inappropriate?"

I (21M) work at a supermarket deli, and have for almost a year. There’s this new guy (Late 20s?M), who’s been here for a month. We have a group chat for the manager to send our schedules and request time off etc. I guess this new guys having a kid soon because he’s sent a link to help pay for his baby registry like 3 times.

I feel like that’s something you ask of family and close friends, not people you’ve worked with for a month and barely know.