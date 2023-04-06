'AITA for telling coworker not to send his baby registry to employees?' He says I am.

When this employee is weirded out by his coworker's baby registry request, he asks Reddit:
I (21M) work at a supermarket deli, and have for almost a year. There’s this new guy (Late 20s?M), who’s been here for a month. We have a group chat for the manager to send our schedules and request time off etc. I guess this new guys having a kid soon because he’s sent a link to help pay for his baby registry like 3 times.
I feel like that’s something you ask of family and close friends, not people you’ve worked with for a month and barely know.
Anyway he’s sent it 3 times and the first 2 times myself and my other coworkers didn’t say anything, because maybe he didn’t know it’s a kind of strange request.