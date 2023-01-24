Aunt lets brother's kids 'go hungry for a little,' brother says, 'how dare you.'

When this woman feels attacked by her brother because of her babysitting style, she asks Reddit:
(F) My brother started a job that will need him to travel for up to a few weeks at a time. He's widowed and has two kids.
The job is great for him and the kids, but obviously kids have to go to school. On the other hand I do wfh and live literally 3 blocks away from him so I don't mind taking care of the kids since it's nice to see them.
I'm on the autism spectrum and have adhd so I need things to be a certain way otherwise it won't work for me. I have to cook certain things on certain days or else it will all fall apart. I quite literally have my meals planned out 3 weeks ahead.
The issue I bring up is that I basically let the kids skip lunch and dinner since they didn't like what I made on our first day together. I didn't get angry at them or anything I just told them they didn't have to eat if they didn't want to so they went and played on their tablets both times.