Aunt lets brother's kids 'go hungry for a little,' brother says, 'how dare you.'

When this woman feels attacked by her brother because of her babysitting style, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for letting my brother's kids go hungry for a little?"

(F) My brother started a job that will need him to travel for up to a few weeks at a time. He's widowed and has two kids.

The job is great for him and the kids, but obviously kids have to go to school. On the other hand I do wfh and live literally 3 blocks away from him so I don't mind taking care of the kids since it's nice to see them.

I'm on the autism spectrum and have adhd so I need things to be a certain way otherwise it won't work for me. I have to cook certain things on certain days or else it will all fall apart. I quite literally have my meals planned out 3 weeks ahead.