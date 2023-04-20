Aunt feeds nephew 'better' food, sister says, 'don't parent my kid.' AITA?

When this aunt is frustrated with her sister's parenting, she asks Reddit:
My (27F) nephew (4) and sister (21) have started staying with me recently. She’s been trying to get a job and has picked up a few odd jobs (cleaning, babysitting) while she is gone I usually Baby sit my nephew. He just kind of hangs out with me or plays with his toys. I feed him dinner if she’s been gone for awhile.
When she is home all she feeds him is chips, cookies, candy, cereal, or Mac and cheese. That’s it. She claims the cereal has all the vitamins and minerals he needs since she puts milk in it as well. Nephew is average in height and weight so he’s not starving but it’s not the healthiest lifestyle for him. She claims he won’t eat anything else.