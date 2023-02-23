Woman gets 'hilarious revenge' on religious aunt after 'abusive baptism incident.'

When this woman is upset with her extremely Christian aunt, she asks Reddit:
My parents believe in the freedom of choosing one's own religion. My mother was raised catholic, while my father believes in a god without participating in any church. I (14) honestly do not care too much about the topic.
To the dismay of my aunt. During my childhood, she constantly tried to pressure my mother into getting me baptized.
Whenever I visited them, she would try to push Christianity on me (she would read the bible to me and take me to her church - among other things). This made me very uncomfortable to the point where I did not want to visit anymore.
I recently developed an interest in herbs and plants. This somehow convinced her, that I practice witchery.
Now she constantly switches between trying to "save" me and making a point of avoiding me. Most of the family thinks her silly - but like always, when she is acting crazy, everyone just accepts it. Since I did not budge, she focused on my brother (5).