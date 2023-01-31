Woman begs pregnant sister, 'your baby names are trash, please don't use them.'

When this woman is embarrassed for her sister, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for insulting my sister’s wacky baby names?"

I (24M) have a sister a year younger, Hailey (23F). She is pregnant with her first daughter expected in March.

My sister Hailey is a very free spirit person, and she definitely has her own taste in music, clothes, art et cetera. Unfortunately this extends to baby names.

She wants to name my niece either Redemption Cosmos or Venus Kali Cosmos — for real. She posted the names in our family WhatsApp group, and she asked us to vote for our fave.

My relatives were just going along with it, but honestly my sister is young and I felt like an asshole for not saying anything.

I messaged her privately on the side and said that the names are trashy & bad and would be a burden on my niece’s life.