Woman is called a 'bad mom' when she won't help daughter apply to higher ed program.

When this mom is concerned for her daughter, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not appealing to the school to get my daughter in a higher-education program?"

So my daughter (14) is in 8th grade and the whole school is by the public highschool. There is a program that allows 8th grades to go experience the basics of chemistry, biology, med, and engineering classes.

The kids would go over to the highschool in the morning for a class and miss there elective of the day, so like art class or gym class. Its a pretty good program but it is only for the top students in middle school, basically the best of the best.

They also do it for students who are great at literature or arts, but my daughter falls into the science one. My oldest kids before her both did it but my middle child didn't get in.