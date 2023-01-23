Father insists on putting his baby daughter in the basement, wife says, 'f**k you.'

When this father is wondering what to do with his baby, he asks Reddit:
My wife (40F), daughter (1F), and I (39M) live in a 2 bedroom house. Currently our daughter sleeps in our room. My wife and I both work from home and we each have some additional space for our home offices.
My wife suggested turning my home office into a play space for our daughter. I suggested sectioning off part of our full basement as a bedroom for our daughter.
Our basement is large, has windows, no issues with dampness/mold etc. My wife thinks I'm the AH for putting our daughter in the basement. AITA?
shadowjack43 writes:
I was ready to say no one's the Ahole, cause I see why he doesn't want to move his office and I can see why she wouldn't want her kid in the basement (even if it is safe), but that changed my vote to YTA.