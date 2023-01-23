Father insists on putting his baby daughter in the basement, wife says, 'f**k you.'

When this father is wondering what to do with his baby, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for wanting to put our baby daughter in a different room?"

My wife (40F), daughter (1F), and I (39M) live in a 2 bedroom house. Currently our daughter sleeps in our room. My wife and I both work from home and we each have some additional space for our home offices.

My wife suggested turning my home office into a play space for our daughter. I suggested sectioning off part of our full basement as a bedroom for our daughter.

Our basement is large, has windows, no issues with dampness/mold etc. My wife thinks I'm the AH for putting our daughter in the basement. AITA?

Let's find out.

