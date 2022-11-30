Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man's BF demands he eat meal he preordered at restaurant, man says 'you trapped me.'

Man's BF demands he eat meal he preordered at restaurant, man says 'you trapped me.'

Violet Roth
Nov 30, 2022 | 4:56 PM
ADVERTISING

When this man is annoyed with his BF, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to eat a dish my boyfriend preordered at a restaurant?"

I feel like this is stupid, but there’s been a lot of drama because of this so I just wanna get some clarity on if I’m the asshole or not.

My boyfriend and I (both 22M) are currently on an extended weekend trip, to celebrate finishing our exams yesterday and just unwind a bit.

When we made plans a few weeks ago he excitedly told me that he knew a great restaurant for peking duck and asked if I wanted him to make a reservation there. I said sure, not thinking anything of it and pretty much forgetting about it until yesterday evening.

I don’t wanna share too much about where we live and where we went, but basically we left immediately after our morning exams and got on a train that took about 6 hours.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content