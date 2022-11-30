Man's BF demands he eat meal he preordered at restaurant, man says 'you trapped me.'

When this man is annoyed with his BF, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to eat a dish my boyfriend preordered at a restaurant?"

I feel like this is stupid, but there’s been a lot of drama because of this so I just wanna get some clarity on if I’m the asshole or not.

My boyfriend and I (both 22M) are currently on an extended weekend trip, to celebrate finishing our exams yesterday and just unwind a bit.

When we made plans a few weeks ago he excitedly told me that he knew a great restaurant for peking duck and asked if I wanted him to make a reservation there. I said sure, not thinking anything of it and pretty much forgetting about it until yesterday evening.