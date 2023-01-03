Man won't share grandpa's inheritance, sister says 'you're a bigot just like him.'

When this man is upset with his sister, he asks Reddit:
I (32 M) was recently bestowed an inheritance of close to $50,000 by my late grandfather (91 M)...
The reason I received the inheritance according to the will is because I was the only person in his life who would make a point of visiting him at his old age home (his wife and friends were all long deceased and my parents live in a different country then him).
I would visit 1-2 times a month to check in on him, play cards, bring him on walks etc.
The main reason for these visits was because when I was at the lowest point in my life after getting home from deployment my grandfather was always there to listen and talk with me.
We were both combat veterans so he understood me on a level other people couldn’t.