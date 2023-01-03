Man won't share grandpa's inheritance, sister says 'you're a bigot just like him.'

When this man is upset with his sister, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to give my sister any of my grandpa's inheritance?"

I (32 M) was recently bestowed an inheritance of close to $50,000 by my late grandfather (91 M)...

The reason I received the inheritance according to the will is because I was the only person in his life who would make a point of visiting him at his old age home (his wife and friends were all long deceased and my parents live in a different country then him).

I would visit 1-2 times a month to check in on him, play cards, bring him on walks etc.

The main reason for these visits was because when I was at the lowest point in my life after getting home from deployment my grandfather was always there to listen and talk with me.