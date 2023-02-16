Man warns BIL to 'get over his grudge,' BIL says, 'your dad ruined my life.'

When this man is annoyed with his BIL, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my BIL to get over himself and to quit holding a 10 year old grudge?"

My BIL (married to my sister) (I'm M) is a general contractor. About 10 years ago, my dad and brother was building a deck at my parent’s home. They asked my BIL if they could borrow his skid loader but he said no.

They prepared the ground as best they could without the skid loader but got to the point they couldn’t go on without it.

They went to my sis’s house to ask again but found out BIL went out of town. They talked my sis into letting them borrow it so she took them down to his construction lot and they hooked it up to dad’s truck.