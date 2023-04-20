'Black sheep' of family humiliates parents after years of emotional abuse. AITA?

When this man is annoyed with his family, he asks Reddit:

I (25M) am part of a large STEM family. My entire family is Ive league educated, my parents, 5 siblings, etc. They're all doctors, scientists, and mathematicians. I am the only one who isn't. Growing up I was always the black sheep, school just didn't come easy to me. They even had me tested for learning disabilities at one point. I had nothing but I just wasn't good at school.

I spent my entire childhood crying over math textbooks wondering why I don't get it? Why it's so easy for them and not for me? Art came easy, literature came easy. But to my family that was trash and not worth focusing on. It didn't help that they kept sending me to the same academic schools my siblings went to, those schools were brutal, the competition there was fierce, and kids were literally snorting Adderall to get through exam week.