Man tells sister's hubby that his 'book is inappropriate' and offending his GF.

My M28 brother inlaw LUKE M31 (my sister's husband) is a devout christian. He's the quiet, calm and most respectful person in the entire family. but his only issue is that he acts introvert and gets offended easily.
In other words he's socially awkward if you will.
That's fine no issue here, he clearly isn't fan of socializing and deals with this pressure by bringing his pocket Bible (or compaft Bible) to read at the corner of the room while we all talk and socialize. this happens at my mom's house by the way.
I started bringing my girlfriend who's an atheist (meaming she doesnt believe or follow any religion) to my mom's house to attend family functions. She noticed Luke sitting there reading from his pocket Bible and made few comments about him to my sister.