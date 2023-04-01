Boss fires man after what he says to her toddler, employees are taking sides.

When this woman is upset with an employee's behavior, she asks Reddit:
I’m the 1/3 owner of a company with 2 friends from college. Mike and Eric. I run the Technology side of things, so I’m not the “face” of the company, so I rarely go into the office. I have a 4-year-old daughter whose father is Mike. (We have never been in a relationship and chose to co-parent our daughter).
Mike got into a car wreck and required surgery. Eric was out of town.
My nanny is on holiday break, so it’s me taking care of my daughter and trying to run a company. There’s a project that Mike’s working on In the office, and I have to grab it and a portable server.
My daughter is already upset because she knows her dad is hurt. Getting her loaded into the car to go into the office was messy. She refused to wear matching boots and is in an elf outfit. At this point, I’m like, whatever, let’s go. The whole time in the car, she’s crying and upset. I get her to calm down because I told her we would grab some things from work.