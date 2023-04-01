Boss fires man after what he says to her toddler, employees are taking sides.

When this woman is upset with an employee's behavior, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for getting a man fired after what he said to my toddler?"

I’m the 1/3 owner of a company with 2 friends from college. Mike and Eric. I run the Technology side of things, so I’m not the “face” of the company, so I rarely go into the office. I have a 4-year-old daughter whose father is Mike. (We have never been in a relationship and chose to co-parent our daughter).

Mike got into a car wreck and required surgery. Eric was out of town.

My nanny is on holiday break, so it’s me taking care of my daughter and trying to run a company. There’s a project that Mike’s working on In the office, and I have to grab it and a portable server.