Bride won't invite brother to wedding because he's 'so gross it's embarrassing.'

When this woman doesn't want to invite her brother to her wedding, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not inviting my brother to my wedding because of his grossness?"

I [26f] am getting married soon and have a brother [25m] My brother takes seasonal work at a large farming operation near here for part of the year. I don't know much about it besides that they do goat breeding and have tons of pigs and chickens.

He says he takes it because the pay is more than double of what he would make elsewhere. I try to tell him that there's a reason they have to pay that much, because it ruins your social life and makes you impossible to be around.

He seems to think it's worth it (he's done it 5 years in a row now) but I try to avoid him for that part of the year.