Bride ghosts bridal party post bachelorette, bridesmaid threatens to 'shake her down.'

My friend is getting married soon, and I'm going to be one of her bridesmaids.
My friend is getting married soon, and I’m going to be one of her bridesmaids.
She decided we would all go on a multiple-day destination vacation for her bachelorette trip before her wedding, and sent out a wishlist of events and excursions and activities to experience during the trip, which we booked for her.
We went to an expensive area that none of us are familiar with, and that required expensive plane tickets, lodgings, food, and drinks, etc. We did everything the bride wanted and I thought we did a good time fulfilling her wishes.
Our collective agreement in advance was that we would all split everything (AirBnB, food, drinks, local transit, etc.) equally, with the exception of one final evening's food and entertainment that the bridesmaids would cover, without the bride contributing.