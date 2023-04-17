Bride tells mother's BF, 'don't come to my wedding, you've don't too much damage.'

When this woman is annoyed with her mom's boyfriend, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for asking my mom to "quit bringing drama into my life" and that I want "nothing more to do with her boyfriend or his family"?"

Fiancé and I are getting married this year and my mom, since I'd clarified to her that her boyfriend's daughter can't come (she's known since last summer that this was planned to be a very small wedding with immediate family only [siblings, parents, and grandparents]) has been acting like a basket case.

Her boyfriend is claiming that if his daughter can't come, then he won't go to the wedding. So my mom has been telling me several times how stressed she is by this and keeps requesting that we reconsider and allow her boyfriend's daughter to attend, to which I keep telling her "no".