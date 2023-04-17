Bride tells mother's BF, 'don't come to my wedding, you've don't too much damage.'

When this woman is annoyed with her mom's boyfriend, she asks Reddit:
Fiancé and I are getting married this year and my mom, since I'd clarified to her that her boyfriend's daughter can't come (she's known since last summer that this was planned to be a very small wedding with immediate family only [siblings, parents, and grandparents]) has been acting like a basket case.
Her boyfriend is claiming that if his daughter can't come, then he won't go to the wedding. So my mom has been telling me several times how stressed she is by this and keeps requesting that we reconsider and allow her boyfriend's daughter to attend, to which I keep telling her "no".
I finally blew up and told her "That's it, I'm done." I ranted that her boyfriend has no right to even attend this wedding anyway given how he's spewed lies about my fiancé "being controlling", which is rich because he himself is a controlling narcissist when it comes to my mom. Further, he makes my fiancé and I uncomfortable whenever we have to be around him.