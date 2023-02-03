Bride tells stepdad the brutal truth about why he's not walking her down the aisle.

When this girl is upset with her stepdad, she asks Reddit:
My mom met her husband when I was 17 and she married him after five months of knowing him. I was already living with my grandparents so I could attend college when he moved in with her. So we never lived together.
He never parented me or put a roof over my head or any of the stuff that some might say makes him worthy of playing Father of the Bride. He's an okay guy but I don't love him or feel particularly close to him. He's just my mom's husband and the father to my half siblings she had with him once I was already moved out.
My mom has apparently decided though, that he has done "so much for me" that I should be making him FOTB at my wedding and have him walk me down the aisle.