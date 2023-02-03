Bride tells stepdad the brutal truth about why he's not walking her down the aisle.

When this girl is upset with her stepdad, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my mom her husband can walk their children down the aisle but he was never my parent so is not walking me?"

My mom met her husband when I was 17 and she married him after five months of knowing him. I was already living with my grandparents so I could attend college when he moved in with her. So we never lived together.

He never parented me or put a roof over my head or any of the stuff that some might say makes him worthy of playing Father of the Bride. He's an okay guy but I don't love him or feel particularly close to him. He's just my mom's husband and the father to my half siblings she had with him once I was already moved out.