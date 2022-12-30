Bride-to-be calls MIL an 'insecure b**ch' at dress fitting, MIL leaves in hysterics.

When this woman is fed up with her MIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for calling my soon-to-be-MIL an insecure b****?"

I, 28F, is getting married on Jan 2, 2023. I’m the eldest and only daughter (I have 3 younger brothers). This is a big deal for my parents and despite our (my fiancé, 27M, whom we’ll call D) plan not to ask anything from our parents since we saved for this wedding, my parents insist on giving us money for my wedding.

They told me they don’t want to see me settling for my “2nd choice” simply because I can’t afford my first choice. On the other hand, my soon-to-be-MIL (let’s call her J) is trying to “take charge” of everything. (D is her eldest among her 2 sons.)