Bride-to-be calls MIL an 'insecure b**ch' at dress fitting, MIL leaves in hysterics.

When this woman is fed up with her MIL, she asks Reddit:
I, 28F, is getting married on Jan 2, 2023. I’m the eldest and only daughter (I have 3 younger brothers). This is a big deal for my parents and despite our (my fiancé, 27M, whom we’ll call D) plan not to ask anything from our parents since we saved for this wedding, my parents insist on giving us money for my wedding.
They told me they don’t want to see me settling for my “2nd choice” simply because I can’t afford my first choice. On the other hand, my soon-to-be-MIL (let’s call her J) is trying to “take charge” of everything. (D is her eldest among her 2 sons.)
Before, J keeps on saying marriage is just a piece of paper and we should get married when we can afford it but when she found out my parents gave us money for the wedding, she keeps on asking how much it is and she will double it.