Bride-to-be removes flower girl from her wedding, entire family says, 'ok bridezilla.'

First post and in need of advice. My fiancé and I have our wedding booked for next summer. Originally, we thought we were going to get married locally, but we didn't like any of the venues near us so we ventured out of state where we found our dream wedding venue.
Here's where things get tricky. My fiancé has an adorable three year old niece. When we thought we were getting married locally, we asked his brother and wife for her to be the flower girl.
She'd come to the ceremony, and then her grandparents would take her home. Since our venue is out of state, it was now assumed that she would be staying for the whole portion of the wedding (hotel on Friday night, wedding on Saturday starting at 6pm).