Bride doesn't want 'toxic' twin sister at wedding, says, 'her betrayal still hurts.'

When this bride to be feels guilty about her toxic twin sister, she asks Reddit:
For a little context me and my twin “Mary” are 25. We grew up close but over the years she took a different path and got lost in drugs and alcohol addiction and we just became distant.
I tried to help as much as I could but learned someone who doesn’t want help won’t accept help. My parents have always favored her and that’s another reason our relationship isn’t as strong. Over the last year I’d say we began speaking again and aren’t super close but it’s better.
The last time we spoke was about 2 years ago when she revealed to my entire family that I was gay. It was at a dinner and she got completely trashed and said it without thinking and made more comments voicing her negative her negative opinions on the topic.