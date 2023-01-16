Man doesn't believe that his brother has 'changed,' won't let go of his 'dark past.'

When this man is upset with his brother, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for not letting my brother's dark past die down?"

I (28M) have always been in second-place to my disabled younger brother, Evan (26M). Ever since he was a teenager, he's been suffering from severe mental health issues, and my needs were always swept aside so that my parents could take care of Evan.

After Evan graduated from high school, he immediately fell into heavy drug use, and before long, he amassed a hefty rap sheet, including a weapons charge.

After a few years of his nonsense, my little brother finally got his act together, and decided to enroll in community college. He eventually transferred to a 4-year college for a degree in physics.

He seems to have turned his life around; currently in his 3rd year of undergrad, he's already published 2 papers and taken part in a few important academic conferences.