Man yells at brother 'You know exactly why I'm not watching your 'weird' son on VDAY.'

When this man is annoyed with his family on Valentine's Day, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for choosing to go on a trip with my girlfriend instead of taking care of my struggling brother's son?"

For context: My(24M) brother “Luke”(31M), his wife “Emma”(28F) and their son “Kyle”(4m) moved to my city last year because Emma got a new job. They would occasionally ask me to watch Kyle because I work from home with very flexible hours.

I personally do not like kids at all but I was happy to do it at the time because I wanted to help them, it was not that often(maybe once or twice every 2 weeks) and Kyle was very well behaved.

Now the issue started near the end of last year when Luke decided to change careers.(He was previously working remotely as well) His new job required him to go to work a lot more often and make substantially less money.