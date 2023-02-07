Brother accuses sister of 'stealing' his eulogy for their grandpa, mom says, 'relax.'

When this man is furious with his sister, he asks Reddit:
My (22M) grandfather passed away, and the whole family has been mourning.
My father and his brothers had become despondent and because of this my grandmother asked me to speak on their behalf as the eldest grandson (I have an older sister whos 24, but the older generations are very conservative so they would rather have a guy give the speech).
Initially I was hesitant but she asked me in front of a lot of family members so I had no other choice but to say yes.
I put everything on hold to write a good speech to honour my grandpa. I cried alot and when I finally finished I was so proud of myself. I was still shaking off and mentally preparing myself to stand in front of a whole bunch of family and close friends because I suck at public speaking.