Brother refuses to walk sister down the aisle after what she does to his wife.

When this brother is annoyed with his sister, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing the opportunity to walk my sister down the aisle?"

My father passed away when I (m26) was 22 and my sister (f29) was 25. With this in mind, my sister, after getting engaged, asked me if I would do the honor of walking her down the aisle. At first I was elated and so I enthusiastically agreed. Then things quickly changed after my sister realized that my wife was pregnant.

In the proceeding months my sister made my wife's life hell (who initially had been one of her bridesmaids, but was relatively recently informed that she will not be one). Originally it was fine but as my wife's pregnancy became visible, my sister would at times taunt her and make rude comments towards her.