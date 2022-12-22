Woman takes toy away take from 'spoiled' niece, sister says, 'don't parent my kid.'

When this aunt is concerned, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for taking a stuffed animal away from my niece and giving it back to my cat?"

My husband (33M) has a sister I'll call Jane (36F) and she has three kids, the youngest one is Jill (8F). Jane and her kids visit often so my husband keeps toys around for them.

A short while ago my husband got me some Meemeows. My cat Chewie decided that she really, really liked one of them and the fuzzy brat commandeered it as her pillow. If you move it from her usual spot on the couch where I like to sit for work, she carries it back.

Jane was visiting with Jill. My husband and I were both home and I was sitting on the couch doing some work. Chewie was next to me on the couch with her Meemeow pillow snoozing away.