Comedian Chelsea Handler isn't afraid to dive into controversy, ski topless, or boldly dare to enjoy and joke about the life she happily chose for herself as a successful woman without any children...

After dropping this hilarious and obviously fantastical sketch for The Daily Show, some people (looking at you Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro) clearly missed the joke. In the sketch, Handler can be seen sleeping in, teleporting, traveling to Paris on a whim, and inventing a time machine to go back in time and kill Hitler all in a day's work.