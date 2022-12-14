Woman attacks parents for 'ruining' Christmas, dad says, 'this is your PTSD talking.'

When this woman is extremely angry at her parents, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my parents I won't spend the holidays with them this year unless they properly apologize and pay me back for cancelling on me last-minute last year?"

This story requires some background information. Around this time last year my parents asked me if I wanted to come over for Christmas. I told them sure, I live abroad so I don't see them very often. The plan was for me to arrive December 22nd and go back on on January 7.

Our relationship was very rocky when I was a child due to my dad's mental health and anger issues, but he's in therapy for that now. I'm in therapy as well for the diagnosed PTSD that his issues have given me. This will be relevant later.