Dad sticks to co-parenting sched, ex-wife says, 'give me a break I just gave birth.'

"AITA for picking up my kids for scheduled custody time?"

I have four kids from prior relationships, and my wife has one. She has full custody of her son, but I have two of my kids here full time and weekends for the other two.

My wife gave birth on Wednesday and came home from the hospital on Thursday. The kids and I have been doing our best to keep the house as quiet and relaxing for her as possible.

On Friday she asked me not to pick my youngest kids up, because she feels the house is already unbearable with three kids, and five is too much. I told her she knows that isn't possible.