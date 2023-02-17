Woman 'tattles' on colleague after he is 'shady about her breast pump.'

When this woman is weirded out by her coworker, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for “Tattling” on my Colleague?"

I am a teacher and I breast pump at work because my baby only drinks breast milk. All the people I work with in the school know I pump in my room.

When I pump the door is locked and I put a sign up. The only way to get into the room is with a key card. I always make sure to put the sign up because the ONE time I didn’t, the custodian walked in. I take full responsibility.

He apologized and was so mortified told the principal himself what had happened (he was not reprimanded in any way). She told me if anything like this happened again, to let her know.