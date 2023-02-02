Single mom fears the worst when her BF weirdly goes on couples retreat without her.

When this woman is concerned that her BF is being WEIRD about a couples retreat, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for flipping out on BF after he went on a couples retreat without me?"

I'm 29f. My BF is 30m. I have 2 kids that are not his biologically and we have been together 4 years.

Last week his buddy invited him and I to go on a 4 day couples retreat with him, his wife and his other friend and his GF. Apparently there is couples massages, romantic dinners, etc. We were due to leave today. My BF mentioned it to me so I started looking around for babysitters.

Unfortunately I was not able to find a sitter. Their dad hardly ever takes them and their grandmother is just as much of a deadbeat and only sees the kids to post photos on FB and act like grandmother of the year.