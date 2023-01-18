Employee is humiliated by coworker's behavior at dinner, says, 'you're embarrassing.'

When this employee feels humiliated, they ask Reddit:
Right now im working on a travel project where i'm a surveyor. Our assignment right now is 100 percent travel so were staying in hotels, going out to eat alot more than normal. My current partner is Sam.
We share a company car at the location for now and she is a nice woman who is good at her job and generally pleasant to be around.
However, whenever we go out to eat she turns into a mega karen and can be really obtuse towards waiters/staff. I've gone out to eat with her many times over the past few weeks, and every single time there has been a problem with her meal/drink.
She always sends stuff back for no reason, or for the dumbest reasons. Is always demanding a discount at the end because she had to send stuff back or demanding additonal items. If the server refuses she always demands a manager and gets very curt and direct.