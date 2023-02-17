Woman shocks family when she reveals the truth about her cousin's 'creepy' husband.

When this woman is upset with her cousin's husband, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for exposing my cousin’s creepy husband to my entire family?"

I (22f) met my cousin’s husband (24f and 26m) last July for their wedding. They live several states away so in addition to meeting him for the first time it was also the first time I had seen my cousin in a few years.

I instantly got a bad vibe from him and he made several comments that rubbed me the wrong way. He told me I seemed like a “wild child” and said he would bet I’m a “bad girl” at my college.

Since meeting him he has followed me on Instagram and sporadically sends me reels (which I don’t open) and comments odd things on my posts like “looking good cousin 👍”.