Woman screams at dad when he criticizes son's finances, dad says 'you're just as bad.'

When this woman is angry at her father, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for screaming at my dad when he lectured my brother about losing lots of money on crypto?"

My brother (23m) was dumb and invested a lot of his savings in crypto. He bought at the peak, sold at the bottom, and lost a lot of money. He's been depressed/anxious about this and beating himself up over it.

My dad (48m) is ironically a financial advisor and found out today when my brother admitted it. He had told my brother and me not to invest in crypto when we joked about doge coin last year and he told us millions of times to diversify diversify diversify.

Well my brother didn't listen to any of that and my dad when he found out started being a total sh*thead to my brother (in my opinion). Saying things like "tell me you're joking.