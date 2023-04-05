Dad is concerned when wife won't let him near newborn, think it's 'postpartum anxiety.'

When this man feels like his wife isn't letting him parent their newborn at all, he asks Reddit:

"Aita for not giving my child to my wife? She refuses to let me hold him."

It is quite troubling that my son has been home for almost a month now and I can count on one hand the number of times that I have been allowed to hold him, and a lot of that was in the hospital. It is very very strange, she seems normal other than this but I can’t take it anymore because she’s denying me opportunities to bond with my baby and acting like it’s hers.