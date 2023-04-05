Someecards Logo
Dad is concerned when wife won't let him near newborn, think it's 'postpartum anxiety.'

Maggie Lalley
Apr 5, 2023 | 9:17 PM
When this man feels like his wife isn't letting him parent their newborn at all, he asks Reddit:

"Aita for not giving my child to my wife? She refuses to let me hold him."

It is quite troubling that my son has been home for almost a month now and I can count on one hand the number of times that I have been allowed to hold him, and a lot of that was in the hospital. It is very very strange, she seems normal other than this but I can’t take it anymore because she’s denying me opportunities to bond with my baby and acting like it’s hers.

So - I sat down with her and tried to articulate this and I was surprised when she admitted she was doing it consciously. When I pressed her for her reasoning she says that I’m not to be trusted because I “drop things” which is BS.

