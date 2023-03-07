Divorced dad's daughter gets 'ripped off financially' by angry paternal grandmother.

When this dad is concerned that he's a bad parent, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for not getting more involved in my daughters college fund situation?"

I have two children, a daughter Sam (17f), and a son(19m), and I have always made sure that their education is a top priority.

My son is already off at school and doing very well, and Sam was accepted into her desired college school and program, my mom promised to pay for her entire education along time ago, including tuition and accommodation. Everyone was overjoyed with this.

However, after my divorce several years ago, Sam started to prioritize my ex-wife’s family during every season, Sam decided to visit her mom's side of the family instead of spending time with mine. We always told there’s a lot more people there and the food is so much better.