Dad decides to let terminally ill daughter 'do whatever she wants.'

When this dad is conflicted about his daughter, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for allowing my terminally ill daughter do whatever she wants?"

Hello, I am the (42) father to a 16 year old girl.

About 3 months ago we found out via a visit to the hospital that our daughter had a late stage form of brain cancer and were told that survival was not likely. We tried anyway, but despite our best efforts we found no improvement in the cancer. My daughter is aware of this.

Well, recently, my wife was looking for a hair straightener my daughter had borrowed and found a few grams of marijuana, an elf-bar vape, as well as a partially empty handle of Tito's Vodka in her bedroom.