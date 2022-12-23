Dad decides to let terminally ill daughter 'do whatever she wants.'

When this dad is conflicted about his daughter, she asks Reddit:
Hello, I am the (42) father to a 16 year old girl.
About 3 months ago we found out via a visit to the hospital that our daughter had a late stage form of brain cancer and were told that survival was not likely. We tried anyway, but despite our best efforts we found no improvement in the cancer. My daughter is aware of this.
Well, recently, my wife was looking for a hair straightener my daughter had borrowed and found a few grams of marijuana, an elf-bar vape, as well as a partially empty handle of Tito's Vodka in her bedroom.
When confronted, my daughter confessed to have been using these substances for about a month at that point. She said that since she knew she wasn't likely going to survive past 18, she wanted to try these things socially, and assured us she was being responsible with them.