Dad denies accusation from wife and son that he favors their daughter.

"AITA for telling my son that I don't play favorites and to get over his jealousy?"

All names are fake. I have two children. Laurel (24) and Kevin (15). Laurel is from my first marriage. Kevin and my wife think that I favor Laurel, but that's just not true.

They've complained about it over the years, but now it's at a boiling point. The most recent complaint is that I gave her a "free house". None of their accusations have ever been true, but this one especially isn't.

I've been with the same company for over 35 years. Decades ago, my job made me and several other employees travel to their HQ so often that they bought us condos in the home city because it was cheaper at the time than constantly paying for hotels. At the time, property in the city was cheap.