Dad scolds GF when she defies his parenting rules, says 'my daughter could've died.'

"AITA for telling my GF not to make parental decisions for my daughter?"

Gf not fc* typo I 29m have a 6 year old daughter. Her mother has been in and out of jail since my daughter was a year old and has no custody or parental rights.I’ve been dating my girlfriend27 for 2 years, and we recently got a place together for the first time, been living together for about 2 months. My gf has 2 kids, 8m and 5m.

In ways I’m extra cautious with My daughter she’s been through a lot and also has health issues, has very bad asthma. When it’s cold sometimes I let my daughter stay home from school so it doesn’t cause a flare up.