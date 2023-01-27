Dad's 'funny' x-mas gift to son's GF makes her cry, dad says, 'don't be so sensitive.'

When this dad feels guilty about his behavior on Christmas, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for giving my son's gf a funny xmas present as a joke?"

I 43f have a 21 year old son. My son have a girlfriend he’s been seeing for about 5 months now, Amanda20. Amanda came for Christmas this year. My other son17 have a gf Mel who joined us for Christmas as well. This was her second Christmas with us.

For Christmas I wrapped one box full of coal for Amanda. Wrapped it up as a gift. I did the same for Mel’s first Christmas with us. Kind of a prank I’d say. Mel handled it like a champ, thought it was really funny.

The coal wasn’t the only gift I gotten Amanda. I had also bought her candles, perfumes, and an outfit for her dog. (She dresses her dog up all the time.)