Dad's 'funny' x-mas gift to son's GF makes her cry, dad says, 'don't be so sensitive.'

I 43f have a 21 year old son. My son have a girlfriend he’s been seeing for about 5 months now, Amanda20. Amanda came for Christmas this year. My other son17 have a gf Mel who joined us for Christmas as well. This was her second Christmas with us.
For Christmas I wrapped one box full of coal for Amanda. Wrapped it up as a gift. I did the same for Mel’s first Christmas with us. Kind of a prank I’d say. Mel handled it like a champ, thought it was really funny.
The coal wasn’t the only gift I gotten Amanda. I had also bought her candles, perfumes, and an outfit for her dog. (She dresses her dog up all the time.)
Well when Amanda opened this gift of coal her eyes got all watery and she looked at me and says, “I bought you a really nice gift.” And walked out.