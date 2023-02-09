Dad eavesdrops on son's therapy session, confronts son saying, 'you lied about me.'

When this dad is upset with his son, he asks Reddit:
I’m a father of a 21 year old son who originally came home for winter break from uni. A couple of days ago when he was in his room and we were in the adjacent master bedroom organizing our finances, we heard him talking quite audibly and forcefully...
telling his therapist about “all the bad things we’ve done” has done over the years that led him to getting therapy, and once we heard that my wife said it was confidential and we can’t listen, so we tuned out.
Later that evening at dinner, I told my son that I think it would be best if he was neutral with his therapist so that they can come to a judgement regarding all sides of an issue, and that he should include more of the good things we’ve done for him so that things aren’t as one sided, and that he can get the best treatment he needs.