Dad eavesdrops on son's therapy session, confronts son saying, 'you lied about me.'

When this dad is upset with his son, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for suggesting to my son that he should be neutral with his therapist?"

I’m a father of a 21 year old son who originally came home for winter break from uni. A couple of days ago when he was in his room and we were in the adjacent master bedroom organizing our finances, we heard him talking quite audibly and forcefully...

telling his therapist about “all the bad things we’ve done” has done over the years that led him to getting therapy, and once we heard that my wife said it was confidential and we can’t listen, so we tuned out.