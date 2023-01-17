Young dad confronts his father, says 'I don't like the way you're raising my son.'

When this young dad is annoyed with his father, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for reminding my dad he's not my son's parent?"

I'm 26 now. When I was a freshman in college, me and this older woman hooked up and she got pregnant. There was a lot of drama. My son Matthew was born and her crazy family wanted to adopt him but my dad ended up being the one who adopted him.

My parents (who have been divorced for 20 years) told me that they rather I go back to college and establish myself so I can be the father I needed to be for Matthew. I was still a kid myself.

Maybe I wasn't there every day. Now I'm about to get married and my fiancée loves Matthew as much as I do. We both make good money and just bought a house.