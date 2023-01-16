Teenage girl is furious with dad and stepmom when they violate her privacy.

When this girl is upset with her dad and stepmom, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not sharing what I wrote in my family therapy journal with my dad and stepmom?"

Started family therapy with my dad and stepmom almost a year ago. The therapist is great. She does individual with me once a week and we see her as a group once a week as well.

Session one she gave us a diary each to write in every week and for us to discuss with her/the group if we want after. I never share what I write with them. I do share with the therapist. We talk about it a lot.

A couple of weeks back I had filled the original diary she gave me so she found another one for me. My dad and stepmom wanted to hear what I wrote but I said I didn't want to share it with them.