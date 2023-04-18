Dad takes teen daughter's playstation. Is he a harsh controlling parent? You decide.

When this dad is frustrated with his daughter's behavior, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for taking my daughter's PlayStation?"

I (32m) have a daugher (14f). She really likes to play video games, particularly Minecraft. I also have played this game a little bit, so I sort of understand how it works.

On one particular occasion, she was playing Minecraft, as she had been for the last 5 hours. She has limits of 4 hours per day during the holidays (which it was) and I was busy working and unable to manage her how I usually would. Her mother is out of the picture. After finishing a work call that ended around lunchtime, I went downstairs and called her to lunch (it was usual time).