Dad tells wife that her 'mothering style' to their two daughters is a bit 'off.'

When this dad is concerned about his wife's parenting style, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for highlighting that my wife kind of sabotages her daughters?"

They are 11 and 13. I've noticed her telling them the wrong information at times, or missing out crucial information from instructions and i believe it is to make them fail. I've noticed this pattern and begun to watch.

For example, they have afro hair and she insists on brushing out all of their knots when their hair is dry, before they get in the shower. They sit silently but they have pain across their faces as she tugs at their knots.

I mentioned this at work and one of my colleagues said her daughters should brush their hair when it's wet with conditioner on as the knots will slide out. I noticed that my wife does this to her hair, but still insists her daughters sit and get their hair brushed out?