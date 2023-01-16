Dad won't pay for family therapy after what his ex-wife did to their kids.

When this dad is conflicted about family therapy, he asks Reddit:

"AITA For Refusing To Pay For Family Therapy Even Though I Agree That My Children And I Need it?"

I (49m) have two children with my ex-wife "Mary" (52f) "Lisa" (27f) and "Jack" (24m). Only reason we got married was because she got pregnant and I was basically told by her and my parents that we would be getting married. Big mistake.

As soon as Lisa was here Mary did a complete 180. Before the birth it was agreed that Mary would go back to work after she recovered while our mothers would take turns watching our daughter.

Instead Mary quit her job without telling me and demanded that I take on the full financial burden while she spent whatever money we had to her heart's content.