Dad won't pay for family therapy after what his ex-wife did to their kids.

I (49m) have two children with my ex-wife "Mary" (52f) "Lisa" (27f) and "Jack" (24m). Only reason we got married was because she got pregnant and I was basically told by her and my parents that we would be getting married. Big mistake.
As soon as Lisa was here Mary did a complete 180. Before the birth it was agreed that Mary would go back to work after she recovered while our mothers would take turns watching our daughter.
Instead Mary quit her job without telling me and demanded that I take on the full financial burden while she spent whatever money we had to her heart's content.
She would almost never adhere to the budget no matter how hard I tried to explain how important it was to her and we would get behind on bills.