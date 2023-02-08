Dad threatens teenage son 'be better or I'll tell your friends about your underwear.'

When this dad is appalled by his son's hygiene, he asks Reddit:
For some reason my 14 year old son cannot wipe properly. This was never a concern to me as his mom did the laundry.
Unfortunately she is sick right now so I have taken over the household chores that she used to handle. My son is still responsible for his and I do mine as well as hers.
First day I did laundry I gagged and almost puked from his underwear. If he were three and not fully potty trained I might understand how they end up like this. But he is a healthy young man. He should not be leaving his ass this unwiped.
I talked to him about it and he said he would make an effort to do a better job. Nope. No change in the situation. So I went to the hardware store and installed a wand bidet in the bathroom he uses.