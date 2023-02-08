Dad threatens teenage son 'be better or I'll tell your friends about your underwear.'

When this dad is appalled by his son's hygiene, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for forcing my son to use a bidet and threatening to talk to his friends or take him to the doctor about his underwear?"

For some reason my 14 year old son cannot wipe properly. This was never a concern to me as his mom did the laundry.

Unfortunately she is sick right now so I have taken over the household chores that she used to handle. My son is still responsible for his and I do mine as well as hers.

First day I did laundry I gagged and almost puked from his underwear. If he were three and not fully potty trained I might understand how they end up like this. But he is a healthy young man. He should not be leaving his ass this unwiped.