Dad gives wife and kids 'mean' ultimatum, 'take care of your dog or rehome it.'

When this man gives his wife and kids an ultimatum, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my wife and kids to either take care of their dog or rehome it?"

Three years ago my wife and kids wore me down and I agreed to let them get a dog. I am not a dog person. They seem like very fine people but they are just not for me.

The deal was that I wouldn't have to walk it or clean up after it and that they would take care of it.

It went fine for about a year and a half. But once the damn thing was out of its puppy phase they lost most interest.