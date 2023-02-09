Dad gives wife and kids 'mean' ultimatum, 'take care of your dog or rehome it.'

When this man gives his wife and kids an ultimatum, he asks Reddit:
Three years ago my wife and kids wore me down and I agreed to let them get a dog. I am not a dog person. They seem like very fine people but they are just not for me.
The deal was that I wouldn't have to walk it or clean up after it and that they would take care of it.
It went fine for about a year and a half. But once the damn thing was out of its puppy phase they lost most interest.
So for about two years now I have been walking it because it needs exercise. I have to buy it food because my wife forgets. I have to walk around the back yard before I mow to make sure I'm not going to run over it's turds.